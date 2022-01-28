As you prepare your returns, here are best practices for tax season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tax season is underway, and the IRS is feeling the impacts of the pandemic through staffing shortages and lack of funding. The agency is encouraging taxpayers to file early and take extra precautions to help speed up refunds.

“There are important steps people can take to ensure they avoid processing delays and get their tax refund as quickly as possible,” said Chuck Rettig, said the IRS commissioner. “We urge people to carefully review their taxes for accuracy before filing. And they should file electronically with direct deposit if at all possible; filing a paper tax return this year means an extended refund delay.”

To avoid additional delays, the IRS says to triple-check your return, and make sure everything is ready to file.

CNN Business reports if you received a child tax credit or a third stimulus payment, be on the lookout for documents from the IRS in the mail.

Letter 6419: This document applies to the child tax credit advanced payments. For advanced Child Tax Credit recipients (EIP), the IRS advises taxpayers to check the amounts they have received are the correct amounts on the tax return. “Incorrect entries when reporting these payments mean the IRS will need to further review the tax return, creating an extensive delay,” according to the IRS.

Letter 6475: This will help Economic Impact Payment recipients claim the 2021 recovery rebate credit.

April 18 is the filing deadline for most taxpayers. Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until October 17.

