Aggie baseball begins Jim Schlossnagle era with first practice

The Texas A&M baseball team huddles up during their first practice of 2022.
The Texas A&M baseball team huddles up during their first practice of 2022.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team held their first official practice for the 2022 season. It’s Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season with the Maroon and White, and he said it’s been an easy transition than to the culture that was already implemented here in Aggieland.

The Aggies finished 29-27 last season and failed to make the postseason. This year’s squad will have a lot of new faces with transfers and incoming freshmen. The Aggies are more than ready to get to work and build towards a winning season.

”The excitement level is through the roof,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle exclaimed. “We’ve been working for about two weeks into our skill hours that the NCAA permits. I think we have the guys with the goal to see where they are coming off the break,” Schlossnagle added.

“Everybody’s super pumped,” A&M shortstop Kalae Harrison said. “You can see all over social media just the days counting and everybody’s excited to get out there. But we’ve still got to take care of business right now and get our practice in so that we’re ready for opening day,” Harrison added.

“We finally get to be out as a full team again and get prepared for the season,” A&M catcher Troy Claunch said. “I think we’re doing just everything we can on a daily basis to make sure that we’re ready for day one, but the ultimate goal is the excitement we have today has to be the excitement we have throughout the year,” Claunch added.

Opening Day for the Aggies will be Friday, February 18th against Fordham at Olsen Field.

