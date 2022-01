COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat College Station 67-43 at Tiger Gym Friday night.

Consol was led by Zaylen Duren with 17 points.

The second ranked Tigers move on to 20-7 and 9-2 in district play.

Consol will host Jordan on Febuary 1 at home.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.