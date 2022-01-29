Another soggy start to the work week expected Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sound off -- who is loving the beautiful weather we have on hand this weekend? Head on out and enjoy it... soggy changes quickly move back in Monday as a disturbance passes by.

SUNDAY

Before that system can get here, another beauty of day is in the works Sunday. You’ll want the jacket if heading out early in the morning, but will be able to do without it by the afternoon hours as plenty of sunshine helps temperatures climb into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.

A chilly start leads in a beautiful afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. (KBTX)

A few high clouds will attempt to move in from the west throughout the day, signaling the changes in store for the start of the upcoming work week.

A SOGGY START TO THE WORK WEEK

A disturbance will swing across the Lone Star State Monday, sparking much-needed rain activity and potentially a few thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley. With the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, expect a soggy and cooler day as temperatures will likely be confined to the upper 50s / low 60s by Monday afternoon.

Monday | Early Look 🌧️



Not perfect, but one version of PinPoint Forecast depicting what the radar could look like Monday as our next weather maker arrives.



Expect a soggy, cooler day where some areas could pick up on a quick 1" - 3"+ of rain, especially farther south and west. pic.twitter.com/zCaAVwhEFb — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) January 29, 2022

As of Saturday, the higher rainfall totals look to fall farther south and west, where a quick 1″ - 3″+ may be up for grabs and a few minor instances of street flooding may need to monitored. Those farther north and east could still find totals up to ~0.5″+ in the rain gauge by the time all is said and done.

HELLO, FEBRUARY

Spring-like 70s return for the first few days of February, before a second weather maker enters the picture Wednesday and Thursday.

While there are still some uncertainties regarding this system -- cold, Arctic air looks to filter in behind the front, sending temperatures below freezing for a few nights by the end of next week accompanied by wind chills as high as the teens at times. Will there be lingering moisture that could try to sync up with the cold air moving in, producing some wintry mix? That’s something we need to work on and will have a better picture of by the beginning of next week. This will not be a repeat of last February, but best to check back in over the next few days!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.