Bearkats come up short against Seattle

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, Washington (KBTX) - The Sam Houston men’s basketball team lost to Seattle University 78-63 Saturday afternoon at the Redhawk Center. The Bearkats are now 13-10 on the season and 8-2 in Western Athletic Conference play. Seattle improves to 17-4 and 8-0 in the WAC.

Savion Flagg led the Bearkats in scoring with 14 points. Jaden Ray finished with 12 points. Demarkus Lampley scored 11 points. Darrion Trammell led Seattle with 20 points.

Sam Houston will return to action February 3 to face Dixie State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 at Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville.

