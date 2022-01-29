College Station girls beat Consol in overtime thriller

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat A&M Consolidated 66-62 in overtime at Tiger Gym Friday night.

Behind senior Sarah Hathorn, the Tigers led the 45-38 at the end of the third. Hathorn had 28 points for the Lady Tigers and made seven 3-pointers.

College Station did not get their first lead (52-51) until 2:33 was left in regulation. After being tied at 55, the Tigers and Cougars headed to overtime. Senior Aliyah Collins went on a 6-0 run to start OT, digging the Tigers too deep into a hole to comeback from.

The Lady Cougars stay a perfect 14-0 in District 19-5A. Consol is 2nd in the district standings and falls to 11-2.

College Station will host Brenham on Tuesday for Senior Night. Consol will be on the road at Katy Jordan on Tuesday.

