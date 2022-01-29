Girl Scout Cookie Season is back in full swing!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas. We’re talking about Girl Scout Cookie Season!

Girl Scouts of Central Texas (GSCTX) kicked off the season on January 19, and it’s so far, so good for the troops. Plenty of folks will pass by the cookie booths on the way into the store saying, “no thank you,” only to return to the booth on their way out with money in hand, ready to buy a box of Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, or the newest cookie, Adventurefuls, , an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Alicia York and her mom, Paula Welch, set up a table outside the front door of Petsmart on University Avenue in College Station and stood, in the cold, and the dark, with big smiles on their faces (under their masks) and sold cookies. Welch said this is nothing for the Girl Scouts, reflecting on last year when her daughter went out and sold cookies the day after the winter storm, with snow still on the ground.

York, now a Girl Scout Cadette, has been selling cookies every year for the past nine years. She says selling cookies during the pandemic has been a challenge, but not enough to stop her from reaching her goals. “It’s been hard, but we got through it, and that’s why we’re out here today,” she said, standing proudly in front of her cookie booth.

York’s favorite Girl Scout Cookie is Shortbread, which strays away from the year-after-year fan favorites of the Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®. After two hours of cookie sales, we concluded that once again, it appears as though those two flavors are the most popular.

Welch said she believes cookie season is a chance for the girls to practice their business skills. “It gives them communication skills. It gives them experience in money management,” she explained.

According to the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, “every Girl Scout Cookie purchase stays local with the troops and the Central Texas council to fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.”

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

· If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local, state, and CDC safety protocols, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.

· If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618*, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

