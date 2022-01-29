Navasota Landing Apartments may soon have new management

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Some Navasota Landing Apartment residents are more at ease after being told they will be able to stay in their homes. On Tuesday, resident Lorene Brown said she received notice from Michelle Ross with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) multifamily housing and rural development that the complex was under foreclosure. Ross said the residents would have to move out but didn’t know when, according to Brown.

A spokesperson from the USDA provided KBTX with this statement Friday:

The mission of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Housing Programs is to ensure that all people, regardless of zip code, have an affordable place to call home. COVID-19 has put many renters and rental property owners across the country under increased financial stress.

This property is not in foreclosure. Tenants are not in danger of being evicted. USDA will continue to uphold our mission to the tenants of this community. Tenants can expect written communication in the coming days to clarify the status of the property. It is USDA’s understanding the property owner is engaged in negotiations with a new management company.

USDA will continue to be a strong partner to the people living at Navasota Landing as they navigate challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trimetra Williams said there’s been a lot of miscommunication with the USDA. Now, she and other residents like Veronica Johnson, hope the USDA will provide more support, especially with maintenance issues.

“We have to cut the stove on to get the heat, and my son was telling us that’s a fire hazard,” Johnson said.

Like Johnson, Bobbie Parnell-Joyce said she has to use her oven to heat her home and has a leak under her kitchen sink. Williams said she has leaking and molding ceilings in her grandchildren’s room.

Along with other residents, Williams said she enjoys staying at Navasota Landing Apartments but would like more clarity from the USDA about the future of their living conditions going forward.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.