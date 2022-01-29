No. 19 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps No. 23 UCLA

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept No. 23 UCLA, 4-0, Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the ITA Kick-Off Weekend championship match. The Aggies (2-0) will take on No. 12 Arizona (5-1) Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT) for a place in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle in February.

Texas A&M opened the day with a thrilling doubles victory to race out to a 1-0 advantage against the Bruins. No. 35 Noah Schachter and Austin Abbrat overcame an early break to defeat UCLA’s Alexander Hoogmartens and Bryce Pereira 6-3 on the top doubles court. Moments later, A&M’s duo of Guilio Perego and Raphael Perot sealed the win with a 6-3 triumph over Drew Baird and Max Wild on court three.

The match tightened up as play transitioned into singles matches; each team claimed a trio of first sets. No. 115 Schachter maintained his impressive play as he topped Baird 6-2, 6-3 to double the Maroon & White lead to 2-0.

After a trio of matches were forced to a third set, A&M’s Matthis Ross pushed the Bruins to the brink of defeat as he posted the third point of the day with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win over Giacomo Revelli on court four. The team victory was secured by Guido Marson on court five as he topped No. 96 Stefan Leustian 7-5, 6-4 to send the Aggies to Sunday’s championship match.

The Aggies will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday at 6 p.m. following the conclusion of ITA Kick-Off Weekend. After taking on the Islanders, A&M will have a brief break in play before traveling to Tampa, Fla. to challenge USF on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On defeating UCLA…

“UCLA is one of the most storied programs and college tennis and Billy [Martin] has won national championships. They always have a very talented roster and we were fortunate to get see them out in California a couple weeks ago at the tournament at Sherwood. We knew it would be a tough match. I felt like the double point was big and I thought our team competed really well. Most importantly, I thought the big crowd helped us a lot.”

On tomorrow’s match…

“As I said earlier this week I think that all four of these teams are very even and it really comes down to who plays the big points better and we did that today. We will have to do it again tomorrow if we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win against a very good Arizona team.”

