No. 23 Aggies Dominate SMU on Senior Night

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team dominated SMU, 178-115, Friday night at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies honored the senior class, including Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Kurtis Mathews, Jacob Schababerle, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Peter Simmons and Luke Stuart prior to the group’s final home meet.

Trey Dickey started the meet lowering his season-best time in the 1,000 free when he clocked in at 9:07.70 to take first. Kaloyan Bratanov led the way in the 200 free as the Aggies put big points on the board, securing second through fifth in the event.

Luke Stuart clocked a new season-best time in the 200 fly when he edged out classmate Mark Schnippenkoetter as the pair finished in 1:50.20 and 1:50.23, respectively. The Aggies went one to touch the wall first in seven of the remaining eight events.

Victor Povzner led the way on the springboards, posting a score of 402.60 on the 3-meter and 402.30 on the 1-meter.

The diving team will return to action Thursday, Feb. 3 as it travels to Colorado for the three-day Air Force Diving Invite before both teams begin preparing for SEC Championships, hosted by Tennessee Feb. 15-19.

Top Finishers

200 Medley Relay – Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Collin Fuchs – 1:28.90*

1,000 Free – Trey Dickey – 9:07.70*

200 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:39.37

100 Back – Tyler Hulet – 48.67*

100 Breast – Andres Puente – 54.63*

200 Fly – Luke Stuart – 1:50.23*

50 Free – Seth Reno – 20.61*

3-Meter – Victor Povzner – 402.60*

100 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 44.94*

200 Back – Tyler Hulet – 1:46.62*

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 1:58.77*

500 Free – Trey Dickey – 4:27.11*

100 Fly – Jace Brown – 48.59*

1-Meter – Victor Povzner – 402.30*

200 IM – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:49.70

200 Free Relay – Kraig Bray, Seth Reno, Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:28.83*

* denotes first-place finishes