Report: Brady retiring at age 44, winner of 7 Super Bowls

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

