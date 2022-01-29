Special election to be held to fill Single Member District 4 seat on the Bryan City Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan announced in a statement Friday that a special election will be held on May 7, 2022, to fill the Single Member District 4 seat on the Bryan City Council, following former Councilmember Flynn Adcock’s passing.

Adcock passed away on January 17, 2022.

Article 11 Section 11 of the Texas Constitution requires the city to hold an election within 120 days of the vacancy of an elected official’s seat.

Candidates for Adcock’s vacant seat have a short window to file before the March 28 deadline.

The full statement from the City of Bryan is below.

The City of Bryan will hold an election on May 7, 2022 to fill the Single Member District 4 seat on the Bryan City Council, following former Councilmember Flynn Adcock’s passing. Per state law, an election to fill the seat must occur within 120 days of the vacancy. To run for election to this seat, candidates must file their candidacy with the Bryan City Secretary’s Office between 8 a.m. March 9 and 5 p.m. March 28, 2022. Interested parties should be aware that the City of Bryan will be considering a new redistricting plan that will be on the Feb. 8, 2022 Council agenda. In order to be eligible to run for the Single Member District 4 seat, candidates must live within the new district boundaries. Additional information will be provided to potential candidates about running for this seat following the approved redistricting plan. Anyone with questions should call the Bryan City Secretary’s Office at 979.209.5002.

