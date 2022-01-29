Advertisement

Special election to be held to fill Single Member District 4 seat on the Bryan City Council

The city of Bryan says a special election will be held May 7 to fill the seat of Councilmember Flynn Adcock, who passed away last week.
(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan announced in a statement Friday that a special election will be held on May 7, 2022, to fill the Single Member District 4 seat on the Bryan City Council, following former Councilmember Flynn Adcock’s passing.

Adcock passed away on January 17, 2022.

Article 11 Section 11 of the Texas Constitution requires the city to hold an election within 120 days of the vacancy of an elected official’s seat.

Candidates for Adcock’s vacant seat have a short window to file before the March 28 deadline.

The full statement from the City of Bryan is below.

