TAMU WSwim-Dive: No. 22 Texas A&M Takes Down SMU in Final Home Meet

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team remained in command for the second straight week, knocking off SMU 174-114 Friday night at the Rec Center Natatorium. Seniors Chloe Ceyanes, Danielle Hepler, Kylie Powers, Caroline Theil, Aimee Wilson and Mollie Wright were recognized before the last home meet of the year. 

Abby Grottle and Chloe Stepanek made it an exciting start to the meet, going neck-and-neck in the 1,000 free, but it was Grottle that came out victorious. Grottle touched the wall in 9:58.87 with Stepanek less than a second behind her, clocking in at 9:59.27. 

After a top finish from Danielle Hepler in the 200 free, A&M took four of the top five spots in the 100 back and swept the top four spots in the 100 breast to put big points on the board and begin to pull away. 

On the springboards, Payton Props’ score of 284.78 was good for first on the 1-meter, while Aimee Wilson added a first-place score of 380.25 on the 3-meter. 

The diving team will return to action Thursday, Feb. 3 as it travels to Colorado for the three-day Air Force Diving Invite before both teams begin preparing for SEC Championships, hosted by Tennessee Feb. 15-19. 

Top Finishers

400 Medley Relay – Aviv Barzelay, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall, Bobbi Kennett – 3:42.15*

1,000 Free – Abby Grottle – 9:58.87*

200 Free – Danielle Hepler – 1:50.25*

100 Back – Jordan Buechler – 55.98*

100 Breast – Charlotte Longbottom – 1:02.00*

200 Fly – Sarah Holt – 1:59.44*50 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 23.13*

1-Meter – Payton Props – 284.78*100 Free – Bobbi Kennett – 50.87*

200 Back – Aviv Barzelay – 1:58.19*

200 Breast – Joelle Reddin – 2:15.81*

500 Free – Mollie Wright – 4:55.25*

100 Fly – Danielle Hepler – 55.39*

3-Meter – Aimee Wilson – 380.25*

200 IM – Bobbi Kennett – 2:00.86*

200 Free Relay – Aviv Barzelay, Jordan Buechler, Danielle Hepler, Emma Stephenson – 1:34.27*

* denotes first-place finishes

