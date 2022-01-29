Women’s Hoops Prepares for Road Test Against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to bounce back as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT inside Humphrey Coliseum.

What to Watch for

Kayla Wells is one game from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143 games played. She has made 110-consecutive starts for the Aggies and scored over 1,600 points for the Maroon & White. With a win, head coach Gary Blair will collect the 850th win of his hall-of-fame career. The Aggie legend is 12th all-time in Division I head coaching wins, standing 13 behind longtime Georgia head coach, Andy Landers.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (11-8, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) dropped their matchup against Missouri, 78-69, on Sunday. Wells led the team in scoring with 14 points, shooting 6-for-15 from the field. The Dallas native has scored in double figures every game this season. Destiny Pitts and Sydnee Roby both scored 13 points for the Aggies.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.3 points per game and boasts the best 3-point field goal percentage in the league at 52.3%. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 11.7 points per contest while dishing out 4.0 assists. Texas A&M is fourth in the country and leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 39.9% of its shots from deep. The Maroon & White has four players shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

The Series

Texas A&M is facing off against Mississippi State (12-7, 3-4 SEC) for the 14th time, with the Bulldogs leading the series with an 8-5 record. Mississippi State is led by interim head coach Doug Novak. The Bulldogs are led by senior transfer Anastasia Hayes who is pouring in 18.0 points per game.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN with live stats here. Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings will be calling the game. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

Follow the Aggies

