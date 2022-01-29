Young people with airsoft guns create alarm at local high school
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College Station police Saturday afternoon.
College Station Police say the campus is safe and that there is no danger.
The incident occurred right before 4:30 p.m after someone said they saw an individual with a long gun, according to authorities.
Officials said the firearm witnessed was found to be an airsoft gun.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.