Young people with airsoft guns create alarm at local high school

Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College Station police Saturday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College Station police Saturday afternoon.

College Station Police say the campus is safe and that there is no danger.

The incident occurred right before 4:30 p.m after someone said they saw an individual with a long gun, according to authorities.

Officials said the firearm witnessed was found to be an airsoft gun.

