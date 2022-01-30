Aggies Defeat Baylor, 10-8, in Spring Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 4 Baylor, 10-8, to open the spring slate Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies (7-1, 3-0 SEC) extended their winning streak to six after getting the best of the Bears (4-3, 2-1 Big 12). Texas A&M avenged its lone loss of the season, a 12-7 setback to Baylor on Oct. 15.

Starting off strong in Fences, Haley Redifer earned the first point for the Aggies after scoring a 92 on Carrera. Redifer earned Most Outstanding Performer honors for her efforts, the 11th of her career. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss defeated Emma Fletcher, 87-81, as A&M knotted it at two after the opening stanza.

Hayley Riddle, MacKenzie Chapman and Cori Cansdale each earned points in Horsemanship. Riddle and Chapman each scored 76.5 to win their rides, while Cansdale defeated Elsie Naruszewicz, 74-70, on Max. Riddle was named MOP for her ride. Texas A&M led 5-3 heading into the break.

The Aggies extended its lead winning Flat, 4-1. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (83.5), Devon Thomas (89), Rhian Murphy (87.5) and Caroline Dance (92) each defeated their opponents as the momentum swayed towards the Maroon & White.

Despite Baylor winning Reining, 3-1, Texas A&M ultimately secured the victory as Lisa Bricker’s first round ride of 72 on Otis defeated Daisy Kaufman score of 70 resulting in a 10-8 victory for the Maroon & White.

Texas A&M gets back into SEC action on the road at No. 5 Georgia on Feb. 12.

“I’m really excited about today’s win. It’s been a short couple of weeks so we haven’t had a lot of time to get back into the swing of things. It was a little bit of a cold-turkey situation but the girls handled it really well. Baylor’s always a good team, so I’m happy with the fact that we can come out with a win. This sets a good tone for the rest of the season.”

