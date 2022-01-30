Aggies drop game at home to South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost to South Carolina 74-63 Saturday night at Reed Arena. It was the fourth straight loss for the Aggies. Texas A&M is now 15-6 on the season and 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play. South Carolina improves to 13-7 and 4-4 in SEC play.

Andre Gordon led the Aggies in scoring with 14 points. Quneton Jackson finished with 12 points. Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 15 rebounds. James Reese V led the Gamecocks with 20 points.

Texas A&M will be back on the court February 1 to take on No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville. South Carolina will host Mississippi State on February 1.

