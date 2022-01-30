Advertisement

College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online

The suspect told police he met the girl last year while playing an online computer game.
Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police say they found him half-naked in a College Station alley with an 11-year-old he met on the internet.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from Houston is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police say they found him half-naked in an alley with an 11-year-old he met on the internet.

The details of the arrest are provided in a probable cause statement from College Station police.

It states on Saturday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked for an hour in an alley between Hartford Drive and Meir Lane near Edelweiss Gartens Park.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect, Six Then Min, 18, of Houston, in the backseat of a 2015 Kia Optima with an 11-year-old girl.

Police said both were naked from the waist down in the backseat of the vehicle and both admitted to having sexual intercourse.

According to the arrest report, Min told police that he met the girl while playing a computer game on the internet in November of 2021 and knew of her age. He said that he had come up from Houston about a dozen times to see the child but until this occasion, he had not had sexual intercourse with her.

According to online jail records, Min remained in the Brazos County Detention Center on Sunday afternoon with bond set at $12,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump to visit Conroe for Save America Rally
Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College...
Young people with airsoft guns create alarm at local high school
Man accused of convenience store murder sentenced to life without parole
Some Navasota Landing Apartment residents are now more at ease as they have more time in their...
Navasota Landing Apartments may soon have new management
Widespread rain looks to be in the works Monday as a disturbance pushes across the state.
Another soggy start to the work week expected Monday

Latest News

Agencies sharpen skills, use new technology for rescue training
Preparing for the worst: Local agencies participate in search and rescue exercises
This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.
Families receive essential items from local charity
a
Girl Scout Cookies
a
Search and rescue training at lake bryan