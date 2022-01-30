DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist who reached speeds of 115 mph on Texas Avenue was taken into custody Saturday night after he crashed his motorcycle in College Station, according to DPS troopers.

According to a probable cause statement, a state trooper spotted a motorcyclist speeding Saturday night along Highway 6 and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The trooper said he witnessed the man take the Briarcrest exit off the highway while reaching speeds up to 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The report says the trooper attempted to stop the motorcyclist but he refused to stop.

The arrest report says Christopher Morgan, 35, of College Station, led law enforcement on a pursuit on multiple highways and streets with speeds at one point reaching 115 mph on Texas Avenue. It goes on to stay Morgan zipped through multiple red lights and eventually crashed his bike while attempting to avoid a head-on collision with a motor vehicle at College Avenue and University.

Once the motorcycle was on the ground, troopers say Morgan attempted to run from them but he was eventually apprehended.

The report says Morgan was in possession of meth, marijuana, and empty plastic bags.

Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

At the time of this writing, Morgan was still in jail with bonds totaling $24,000.

