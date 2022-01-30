Drought-denting rainfall expected Monday, but could cause some flood concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Much of the Brazos Valley is in a state of drought. 3″ to 6″ of rain is needed over a four week period to alleviate the dry conditions caused by sub-average rainfall since late last year. As a passing weather maker moves through Texas Monday, parts of the area could pick up that much rain in a matter of hours.

PLAN FOR RAIN

For the second Monday in a row, wet weather is expected to make for a soggy start to a week. Widespread rain is scheduled to increase in coverage from the west to the east throughout the day, with the most likely opportunity to receive at least an inch of rain happening west of I-45. The most substantial rainfall -- 2″ or more -- is expected the further west and southwest you are located. Generally, areas west of the Brazos River have an opportunity to collect anywhere from 2″ to 4″ from this event.

It is important to note, while the forecast calls for a range of 1″ to 4″ of rain west of the interstate, totals will be highly uneven across the area. Localized higher pockets are expected to develop as this weather system unfolds Monday afternoon.

MORNING : Scattered showers will be possible as early as sunrise. More likely, areas of quick rain may drift through parts of the Brazos Valley with more dry times than wet through at least mid-morning

MIDDAY : Widespread rain will to swing into the Brazos Valley from the west. Morning activity along the I-35 corridor spills into the area, at least for those along and west of Highway 6.

AFTERNOON: Plan on widespread rain to slow afternoon travels and plans. Heavy rain and non-severe thunderstorms will be common at times. Stronger storms could produce rainfall rates 1″ to 2″+ per hour, wind gusts 30-40mph, and small, pea-size hail. Heavier, slow-moving or repeating rainfall could lead to localized creek, stream, and street flooding concerns during this time.

🌧️MONDAY: Rainfall totals are tricky, but heaviest rain of the day still expected west of the Navasota River

⏰Anytime, w/ heaviest most likely by afternoon

🌧️1" -4" of very uneven rainfall west of I-45

⚠️Pocket of 5"+ possible south of Hwy 21 / west of Hwy 6 (outlined in red) pic.twitter.com/xa39fNHuOu — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 30, 2022

LOCALIZED FLOOD CONCERN

The general idea of 1″ to 4″ of rain to land in Brazos Valley rain gauges is the main theme of this rain event. The dry, drought-stricken ground would likely be able to drink this type of rainfall up with little-to-no problem. Some minor street ponding and low-lying flooding could be an issue as a passing round of heavy rain may take some time to drain away to streams and storm drains.

The Weather Prediction Center has outlined the southwestern Brazos Valley in a 2 out of 4 risk for possible flash flooding Monday (KBTX)

However, there have been signals that a localized area of 5″ or 6″ of rainfall could fall over a very small pocket of the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. While this is not an absolute outcome for this event, it is not ruled out. If slow-moving or repeated rain were to become an issue, the targeted area is anywhere south of Highway 21 and along or west of Highway 6. Wherever this bullseye were to occur would likely prompt flood advisories or even some short-fused flood warnings. Better details of where and if this may occur will become evident as this rain event unfolds Monday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has outlined the Southwestern Brazos Valley in a 2 out of 4 risk (shown in yellow above) for the potential of flash flood concerns to arise during this event.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Rain and wet weather will clear the area from the west to the south and east Monday evening and night. Tuesday brings a dry day before another significant weather event unfolds late Wednesday as an Arctic cold front reaches the Brazos Valley. More scattered rain and downpours are expected along and behind the cold front. Should any flood issues occur Monday, those areas will need to be monitored for the same again with this next round of active weather.

