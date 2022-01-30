Expect rain Monday; localized flooding a concern for some

Did you enjoy the gorgeous weekend? Hope so...things are about to change real quick around here. Monday will be a day for the rain gear and to pay attention to the weather as we head into the afternoon hours. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to increase from the west as the day progresses. Scattered showers may begin as early as sunrise, but the more substantial rain chance arrives between mid-morning and early afternoon. Highest rainfall totals are expected the further west and southwest you are in the Brazos Valley with significantly lower totals the further east (particularly east of I-45). While rain is desperately needed around here, and the dry ground can soak up quite a bit, we will need to monitor localized heavy rainfall passing over the same area or stalling during the afternoon hours. Generally, 1″ to 4″ of rainfall is expected west of I-45, with the highest rainfall totals west of the Brazos River. However, there are signals that a pocket of 5″ or 6″+ rainfall may try to dump somewhere south of Highway 21 and west of Highway 6. Not an absolute, but a concern that will need to be closely watched. Creek, stream, and street flooding could become a concern if that part of the forecast comes to pass.

After a wet start to the week, attention turns to an Arctic cold front scheduled to tumble temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday. After a day in the 70s Wednesday, a sharp change in temperatures will be guided in by a chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Should the moisture linger through midday Thursday, a quick round of sleet or freezing rain may briefly fall for parts of the Central and Northern Brazos Valley. Ice accumulations (as of now) look like they would be more of a nuisance than anything, with slick spots on elevated surfaces being the main concern. Still -- this part of the forecast needs attention and fine-tuning over the next few days before we can put a definite answer to it. Temperature-wise a stiff north wind will drive temperatures to the low 20s Friday morning. Factor in the wind and it could feel as close as single digits as we start the day. Multiple nights fall below freezing Thursday through Sunday, with a hard freeze expected Thursday night and Friday night. This is not like February 2021. As of now, only a brief chance for wintry weather is in the forecast Thursday morning and highs are expected above freezing Friday through the weekend. More to come as we tighten up the forecast...=

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with scattered showers moving in after midnight. Low: 49. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms. Localized flood concerns possible. High: 62. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for lingering rain. Low: 53. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

