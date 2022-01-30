No. 13 Women’s Tennis Dominates Texas Tech to Qualify for ITA National Indoors

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis dominated Sunday’s ITA Kickoff Weekend Regional Final, racing past the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) in a 4-0 effort. The Aggies matched the 2019 team for the best start in program history with an 8-0 record.

The final match of the weekend in the women’s bracket began in doubles play, with the Aggies taking command at both the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles positions. A&M’s No. 5 duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova defeated Kailey Evans and Avelina Sayfetdinova in a 6-3 effort at the top line. Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet logged their first doubles victory together since opening day, beating Metka Komac and Olivia Peet, also in a 6-3 affair. Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana were deadlocked in a 4-4 battle on court two with Margarita Skriabina and Cristina Tiglea, but the match went unfinished.

A&M’s momentum carried over into singles play, where the Aggies took four of six first sets. Pielet, a native of El Paso, Texas, extended her singles win streak to six consecutive victories with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Komac. On court one, Branstine booked her third collegiate victory over No. 46 Skriabina, giving the Aggies a 2-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-1 performance. The Maroon & White called on Goldsmith to finalize the match, as the Dripping Springs, Texas, native completed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 89 Evans. Stoiana and No. 122 Makarova were each within two games of splitting sets while Mireles held a 6-4, 3-1 lead over Tiglea, but all three matches were abandoned.

The Aggies went undefeated on ITA Kickoff Weekend for the fifth time in program history and will compete in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships for the ninth time. The Aggies improve to 16-8 all-time on ITA Kickoff Weekend and are now 6-2 in the tournament since Mark Weaver was hired as the program’s head coach in 2015-16.

Makarova, a native of Moscow, Russia, secured the 90th doubles victory of her storied career Sunday afternoon, giving her sole possession of the No. 10 spot all-time at A&M for career doubles wins. Makarova holds the best overall record in doubles this season, pacing the Aggie squad with a 14-3 doubles mark. Goldsmith capped off a dominant weekend of play with her first ranked singles victory of 2022, improving to 8-1 overall.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On his impressions from ITA Kickoff Weekend…

“It has been an amazing weekend for our team. The girls are playing at an extremely high level right now. At this point in the season, you couldn’t ask for anything more. With that being said, we have every expectation of getting better as we continue along this year. We have all the talent in the world at practically every position, but we are going to continue pushing our team to new heights every day. Our program has a lot to play for this year, and we have a chance to go to Wisconsin and compete for a National Championship at the ITA Indoors coming up early next month. The team is thriving right now, and we have exceptional team chemistry, so I’m very proud of our group.”

Senior Jayci Goldsmith

On her success this weekend in doubles with Tatiana Makarova…

“Tati and I have been playing together for three years, and we have built a really special connection both on and off the court. Right now, we are feeling really confident in our game, and we have all the momentum going our way. I don’t want to brag, but I have a pretty good lefty serve and Tatiana is really great at the net, so we play a very aggressive style that pays off for our team.”

On her first ranked singles win of the 2022 season…

“In the beginning of the match I was a little nervous and my opponent wasn’t giving me a lot to work with. Once I started to get more comfortable on the court, I was able to start hitting through the ball and focus more on my footwork. All of my teammates around me were pumping me up and I was doing my best to be their for them as well, so I give all the credit to my teammates.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

#13 Texas A&M 4, Texas Tech 0

ITA Kickoff Weekend – Regional Championship

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES

1. Carson Branstine (TAMU) def. #46 Margarita Skriabina (TECH) 6-1, 6-1

2. #122 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Olivia Peet (TECH) 3-6, 5-2, unfinished

3. Mary Stoiana (TAMU) vs. #47 Avelina Sayfetdinova (TECH) 3-6, 4-2, unfinished

4. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. #89 Kailey Evans (TECH) 6-3, 6-2

5. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Metka Komac (TECH) 6-1, 6-0

6. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) vs. Cristina Tiglea (TECH) 6-4, 3-1

DOUBLES

1. #5 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Kailey Evans / Avelina Sayfetdinova (TECH) 6-3

2. Carson Branstine / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) vs. Margarita Skriabina / Cristina Tiglea (TECH) 4-4, unfinished

3. Jeanette Mireles / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Metka Komac / Olivia Peet (TECH) 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (5,1,4*)

POSTMATCH NOTES

Texas A&M matches its best start in program history with an 8-0 opening run to start the season, matching the team’s start in the 2019 campaign. A&M earned the No. 13 ranking in the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released Jan. 26

The Aggies reach the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Aggies upset then-No. 12 Miami on the road to advance.

Texas Tech falls to 3-1 after splitting its matches during ITA Kickoff Weekend play.

In the all-time series between Texas A&M and Texas Tech, the Aggies improve to 35-2.

Tatiana Makarova gained sole possession of the No. 10 spot on Texas A&M’s career doubles win chart, booking her 90th win Sunday afternoon.

Mark Weaver improves to 118-55 in his head coaching career at Texas A&M.

