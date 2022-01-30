No. 8 Texas A&M Opens Spring at Sea Best Invitational

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s golf team opens the spring schedule at the Sea Best Invitational held at TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course. Play at the par-70, 6,873-yard course begins with 36 holes Monday with the final round being played on Tuesday.

The Maroon and White are paired with North Florida and UAB and will tee off at 7 a.m. on holes 3-6.

Aggie Lineup

Competing for the Aggies are Walker Lee, William Paysse, Michael Heidelbaugh, Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues. Dallas Hankamer is competing as an individual.

Lee holds a 69.89 stroke average this season, and won his fourth-career individual title at the Marquette Intercollegiate to open the year. Paysse holds two top-20 finishes as he tied for sixth at the Washington County Individual and tied for 16th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. In his five rounds played, four have been under par.

Heidelbaugh posted his best finish of the season at the Marquette Intercollegiate where he tied for 12th, and followed with a top-20 finish at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational. Maichon and Rodrigues have each competed twice. In his collegiate debut, Maichon tied for 22nd at 3-under at the Marquette Intercollegiate, and Rodrigues was 1-under in the fall finale at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, tying for 29th.

Last Time at the Sea Best Invitational

A&M previously competed at the Sea Best Invitational in 2020, taking home the team title at 13-under, defeating Florida by two strokes. All five Aggies recorded top-20 finishes as Lee and Paysse led the way at 4-under to tie for third.

The Field

Joining the Aggies are No. 24 Liberty, Campbell, Charlotte, College of Charleston, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, Louisville, North Florida, UAB and USC Upstate.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).