Olivieri and Smith Claim MVP Honors at Team Awards Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Soccer team held its annual awards banquet Saturday evening, celebrating the 2021 season, with Barbara Olivieri and Katie Smith earning Most Valuable Player recognition. Olivieri was named the team’s Offensive MVP and Midfielder MVP. She played in 11 matches, registering 13 points on five goals and three assists. Olivieri notched four of her goals and two assists in the six SEC matches she played. She picked up All-Southeast Region and All-SEC titles during the 2021 campaign.

Smith garnered recognition as the Defensive MVP. She started every match on the Aggies’ backline and led the team with 1,500 minutes on the pitch. Smith played the entirety of 15 of the 18 matches. She earned All-Southeast Region and All-SEC recognition in 2021.

Maile Hayes was honored as the team’s Newcomer of the Year and Leading Scorer. She registered 19 points on seven goals and five assists. Mia Pante earned Assists Leader distinction with her eight assists.

Jordan Burbank was recognized for her commitment in the area of strength, conditioning and sports performance with the Maximum Performance Award. Burbank appeared in four matches with three starts and totaling nine saves.

Lauren Geczik received Most Improved Player and the “Farmers Fight” Perseverance Award. She racked up six points on the season with one goal and four assists.

Macie Kolb was celebrated for her performance in the classroom, as she earned the Lafield Academic Excellence Award. Kolb with a 4.0 GPA as a biomedical sciences major earned CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 status for the third time.

Carissa Boeckmann was bestowed the 12th Man Award appearing in all 18 matches and tallying two goals for the season.

Daria Britton earned the Spirit of Aggieland Award, for her positive attitude as a teammates, leader and Aggie. She appeared in five matches her senior season, scoring two goals. The event also honored athletes and staff in several athletic and academic areas. Awards included recognition from various soccer media organizations and other outlets apart from Texas A&M University.

TEAM AWARDS

Offensive MVP: Barbara OlivieriMidfield MVP: Barbara OlivieriDefensive MVP: Katie Smith”Farmers Fight” Perseverance Award: Lauren GeczikNewcomer of the Year: Maile Hayes12th Man Award: Carissa BoeckmannSpirit of Aggieland Award: Daria BrittonMaximum Performance Award: Jordan BurbankMost Improved: Lauren GeczikLeading Scorer: Maile HayesLeading Assists: Mia PanteLafield Academic Excellence Award: Macie Kolb

CONFERENCE, REGIONAL AND NATIONAL HONORS

UNITED SOCCER COACHES ALL-SOUTHEAST REGION

Katie Smith (Second Team)

Barbara Olivieri (Third Team)

UNITED SOCCER COACHES SCHOLAR ALL-WEST REGION

Katie Smith (First Team)

COSIDA ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT 7

Kendall Bates

Kate Colvin

Lauren Geczik

Macie Kolb

Taylor Pounds

Ali Russell

Katie Smith

ALL-SEC

Barbara Olivieri (Second Team)

Katie Smith (Second Team)

SEC ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Maile Hayes

Mia Pante

SEC COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Daria Britton

UNITED SOCCER COACHES TEAM ACADEMIC AWARD

SEC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Barbara Olivieri (8/30)

SEC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Mia Pante (8/30)

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM TEAM OF THE WEEK

Barbara Olivieri (8/31)

HERMANN TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Barbara Olivieri

Karlina Sample

TOP DRAWER SOCCER.COM POSTSEASON FRESHMAN TOP 100

Mia Pante (No. 79)

Maile Hayes (No. 97)

TOPDRAWERSOCCER.COM PRESEASON BEST XI

Karlina Sample

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.