Texas A&M Wraps up Texas Tech Open with 10 Event Titles

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams claimed 10 event titles to wrap up the Texas Tech Open Saturday evening at the Sports Performance Center.

Following six event titles on day one, the Aggies added four more on day two, including three individual titles and a women’s 4x400m relay win. Individually, Gemma Goddard (mile), Laila Owens (200m) and Deborah Acquah (triple jump) claimed victories in their respective event.

Goddard outpaced fellow Aggie Abbey Santoro to win the women’s mile at 4:56.38. It marked the second consecutive week to run a sub-five minute mile for the freshman. Santoro placed second with a personal best time of 4:57.44.

Owens jumped out the blocks bursting to a personal best 200m time of 23.21 to win the first heat and held up as the fastest overall time through 22 heats.

Battling through adversity, Acquah sped down the runway recording an opening triple jump mark of 44-6.75/13.58m. Leading after the first round, Acquah’s second attempt mimicked the first landing a half an inch short at 44-6.25/13.57m. Calling it a day after her second attempt, Acquah’s opening attempt remained the overall winner.

The women’s 4x400m quartet of Owens, Syaira Richardson, Kennedy Wade and Tierra Robinson-Jones clocked a season best time of 3:31.58. Robinson-Jones led the group with the fastest split at 51.63, followed by Richardson running 53.11, Wade at 54.34 and Owens clocked 53.51.

Despite finishing second in their events, Caden Norris (800m) and Bryce Foster (shot put) each recorded Texas A&M all-time top-12 performer marks.

Making his collegiate debut, Foster became the 10th best performer in Aggie history with a mark of 58-11.25/17.96m. Foster recorded marks of 49-3.5/15.02m, 57-4.75/17.49m, 58-0.5/17.69m, 57-7.5/17.56m and 57-9/17.60m before hurling the 16-pound ball to a series best 58-11.25/17.96m on his final attempt. After rounding the indoor oval four times, Norris became the 12th best performer in school history with a time of 1:49.35.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on being consistent…

“We had a productive weekend. We had some things happen today that I was not pleased with and some of that comes from learning to be consistent. Track is about being able to do it on the day you are supposed to do it. Nobody keeps a cumulative record, it has nothing to do with our sport. Our kids have to learn that and know it.”

on next week…

“Next week is going to be another step on the ladder. It will be a good and competitive meet at home and that will make it fun, we’re looking forward to it.”

