A&M Set for No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road to take on No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Trends and Notables

Texas A&M enters the game with a 15-6 (4-4 SEC) record. The Aggies defense has been a nuisance to opposing offenses as it ranks sixth nationally in steals per game at 10.5, and in turnovers forced at 18.1. A&M has won four of the last five meetings inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Last Time Out

The Aggies fell to South Carolina, 74-63, Saturday night. Andre Gordon led Texas A&M in scoring for the third time this season with 14 points. Henry Coleman III led the Aggies in rebounds with a career high 15. HCIII hauled in 11 rebounds in the first half alone, which marked the most in a single half since Christian Mekowulu had 12 in the first half against Mississippi State on March 9, 2019. Coleman also dropped 10 points to secure the first double-double of his career. Ethan Henderson recorded season highs in points and rebounds, totaling nine and eight, respectively. Henderson also recorded one block and has registered a block in four consecutive games.

Scouting the Aggies

A leading candidate for the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 12.9 per contest. Coleman ranks second at 10.8 points and is the team leader with 6.0 rebounds. In SEC games only, HCIII is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at 14.0 and 7.4 respectively.

Scouting Tennessee

Tennessee enters the contest with a 14-6 (5-3 SEC) record, and are coming off a 52-51 loss at Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers with 14.0 points per game, while Kennedy Chandler adds 13.2. Olivier Nkamhoua averages 8.4 points per contest and tops the team at 5.6 rebounds.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw and Alyssa Lang on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Follow the Aggies

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).