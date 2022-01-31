Be Remarkable: Kit Darling is using pets to help others with stress, anxiety and therapy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Pets With A Purpose is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Brazos Valley area residents by enhancing their physical, social, and emotional well-being with unconditional love of pets.

Kit Darling is the President and founder of the organization that is celebrating its 20th year this month.

The organization provides volunteers and trained therapy animals for educational, rehabilitative, and emotional assistance purposes. They visit persons in schools, hospitals, and senior communities throughout Bryan/College Station.

“It is so rewarding when we see a person respond to our pet that has not responded to people or when a child who has difficulties in reading is excited to read to our dogs. I am the only current member that was involved in the start of this organization. We have a few members that joined within a year or two of its founding. The members are the remarkable ones,” said Darling.

However, her team members say she’s the one who is remarkable.

“Kit has evaluated almost every animal that has been a part of the organization since its inception. She is devoted to selfless service to others and is one of the kindest people I have ever met. She has not only created Aggieland Pets With A Purpose, evaluated volunteers and their therapy animals, she has also personally visited persons in senior communities, patients in the hospital, helped children in schools by having her dogs sit with them while they learned how to read out loud, and has spent a lot of time educating the community about the human-animal bond by being interviewed repeatedly on KBTX over the years,” said Amie Brauer.

“I enjoy volunteering because it is important to give back to your community and I was taught it is better to give than to receive. What I have learned through volunteering is that I receive much more than I give. It is that warm feeling you receive when you can brighten someone’s day and the relationships you develop,” said Darling. “You realize how fortunate you are and are inspired by people facing and overcoming their challenges. Aggieland Pets With A Purpose is a good example. The purpose of our pets is to brighten someone’s day. The animals give their unconditional love. Seeing the people’s smiles, witnessing their responses, and listening to their stories is very rewarding.”

Darling has also volunteered with other groups and organizations in our area including College Station Noon Lions Club, Brazos Church Pantry, CHI St. Joseph Hospital including the Caring Canine Program, COVID vaccine clinics, Aggieland Humane Society, Brazos County Emergency Management, and Peace Lutheran Church.

Currently, at Peace Lutheran Church she takes communion to members that are unable to attend our worship services.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Kit Darling with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

