Advertisement

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.
File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.(CBC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine″ and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.″

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station
Widespread rain -- heavy in localized areas -- is expected across much of the Brazos Valley...
Drought-denting rainfall Monday, but could cause some flood concerns
Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College...
Young people with airsoft guns create alarm at local high school
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge

Latest News

Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when...
Elon Musk offers college student $5K to stop tracking his private jet on Twitter
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
1/31
Monday PinPoint Forecast 1/31