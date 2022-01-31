Ink Masters Tattoo Show returns to the Brazos Valley with eased restrictions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Ink Masters Tattoo Show made its annual stop in the Brazos Valley over the weekend, returning after the 2021 edition was scaled back and bogged down by restrictions.

Award-winning tattoo artists converged at the Brazos Center Friday through Sunday. With a 50% increase in the number of participating artists and higher turnout from the public, in some ways this year’s show reflects what’s going on in the industry at this point in time.

”This year, it’s a little more eased off for the COVID restrictions,” member of Ink Master Tattoo Show management Miguel Hernandez said. “We’re able to get more booths, get more artists to come together. There’s no contact tracing.”

Hernandez says 45 artists participated in this year’s show, compared to 25-30 in 2021. He also says staff took down the information of every single person who came out last year for contact tracing purposes.

“We had to get everybody who went through the door, artists and clients, to fill out paperwork in case they contracted COVID, just to make sure we could contact anybody due to exposure,” Hernandez said.

When it comes to what 2021 was like for tattoo artists, it depends on who you ask. Sweetie Petey is the owner of Legacy Tattoo Lounge in College Station, and he says it was one of the best years they’ve had.

”We can’t tattoo all the tattoos that come in the door,” Sweetie Petey said. “We’ve had so many people coming in, and we have like the best clients ever. We’re just lucky to have everybody like that keeping us busy and helping us pay our bills.”

Others like Lulu Almaras, who has been in the business for 27 years, said 2021 was still more of a down year. He says while his loyal customers kept him going, it was humbling to have struggles expanding his client base.

”Some of the biggest challenges was getting clients to be comfortable with coming back into the shops and trusting our procedures to stay sterile,” Almaras said. “It brought us back down to earth and remind us that everybody has struggles, and not everybody views what we do as a necessity, but more of a luxury.”

Artists KBTX spoke to say supply chain issues are one of the biggest problems affecting the industry as a whole. They say items like gloves, aprons, and needles are often at least twice as expensive as what they’ve been used to.

“Basically, it’s not much more difficult to get anything, but the prices went up,” Sweetie Petey said. “A box of gloves that used to be $5 or $6 a box are now $25.”

“I know a lot of shops that unfortunately had to close down because of that,” Almaras said. “Costs of overhead doesn’t make sense if you’re spending more than you have coming in.”

But they both agree about the path forward. They expect 2022 to be a strong year for the industry.

”I believe that because so many clients now are now informed about the reality of how safe we have to be on a daily basis,” Almaras said. “These are rules and laws that we’ve had to follow before the pandemic. We still had to follow strict sterilization procedures. Now, the newer clients that we are getting, they’re just as informed that we’re just as healthy as if you went to a hospital.”

”It’s getting more popular and popular,” Sweetie Petey said. “It’s less of an unusual thing for tattoos to be on a newscast or a doctor. I’m just glad to be a part of it. We have the greatest job in the world. This is the best.”

