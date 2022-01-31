No. 19 Men’s Tennis Advances to ITA Indoors

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated No. 12 Arizona (5-2), 4-1, Sunday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. The Aggies (4-0) followed up the win against the Wildcats with a 7-0 victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-1) in the night cap.

After dropping the first doubles match on the day against Arizona, the Aggies stormed back to claim matches on courts two and three and earn an early 1-0 advantage. A&M’s Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins ousted Carlos Hassey and Colton Smith 6-4 on the middle court before Giulio Perego and Raphael Perot clinched the point with a 7-5 win over Filip Malbasic and Jett Middleton.

The Maroon & White maintained the momentum after claiming four of six first sets in singles action. Arizona evened the team score at one-all through a 6-1, 6-3 win by Smith over No. 74 Perot on court three. Following Arizona’s lone point of the day, the Aggies seized control of the scoreboard as they rattled off three straight wins to advance to Seattle.

Ross reversed a 2-5 deficit in the second set on court four against No. 53 Herman Hoeyeraal to win 6-2, 7-5 and push A&M ahead 2-1. A&M’s Guido Marson systematically dispatched of Hassey, 6-4, 6-4, on court five to push A&M one point away from victory.

No. 115 Noah Schachter punched the Aggies’ ticket to ITA Team Indoors with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win on court one against Jonas Zieverts. Schachter, a junior from Wesley Chapel, Fla., finished the weekend with a pair of impressive wins on court one after defeating UCLA’s Drew Baird in Saturday’s first round matchup.

After a brief intermission, the Aggies returned to action against A&M-Corpus Christ and claimed the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. A&M’s Anish Sriniketh and Kenner Taylor powered through a 6-1 win against A&M-Corpus Christi’s Matthieu Peres and Ryuya Ata. The Maroon & White were staked to a 1-0 lead as Austin Abbrat and Luke Casper clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 result against Kyohei Yamanaka and Borja Delgado.

In singles, Texas A&M won five of six first sets as they converted all five first set wins into straight set victories. Aggies in the win column against the Islanders were No. 80 Casper, Stefan Storch, Mathis Bondaz, Rahul Dhokia, Taylor and Sriniketh.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will have a brief break in play before traveling to Tampa, Fla. to challenge USF on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head CoachOn defeating Arizona…

”We had a great team effort today, Arizona is a very good team and I think our guys stepped up today. I have been talking all week about the team that plays the big points the best will advance to Seattle. We were that team today. The difference in the match today was how hard we fought and we knew it was going to be a battle.”

On advancing to ITA Indoors…

”If we are going to reach our goals this season, we need to play in matches like this and play against the teams that will be at ITA Indoors. We put ourselves in a position to be tested and see how much we will be able to accomplish.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

