Advertisement

Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.(The Coca-Cola Company)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station
Widespread rain -- heavy in localized areas -- is expected across much of the Brazos Valley...
Drought-denting rainfall Monday, but could cause some flood concerns
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College...
Young people with airsoft guns create alarm at local high school

Latest News

FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing question training
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at a...
California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row