Your Vote Counts 2022: Election Guide
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Register to Vote
The last day to register to vote in Jan. 31, 2022.
You are eligible to register to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day
- You are not a convicted felon (you many be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole)
How to register to vote
- You can complete the online voter registration application
- NOTE: fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office.
- Request a printed application
- The Office of the Texas Secretary of State will mail a voter registration application- it will need to be mailed back
- Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the registration process in person
Voting
What to Bring
- When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include
- Voter ID Card
- Valid Texas Drivers License
- Passport
Voting booth
- Brazos County has implemented the new Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machines to comply with Senate Bill 598. You can view how to work them here or request a walkthrough when you show up to vote.
County Elections Offices
- Austin County
- 804 E. Wendt St. Bellville 77418-2840
- (979) 865-8633
- Brazos County
- 300 E Wm J Bryan Pkwy, Ste 100 Bryan, 77803
- (979) 361-5770
- Burleson County
- 100 West Buck Street, Suite 107 Caldwell 77836
- (979) 567-2000
- Grimes County
- P.O. Box 375, Anderson 77830
- (936) 873-4422
- Houston County
- 401 East Goliad Avenue, Crockett, Texas 75835
- (936) 544-3255 ext. 243
- Lee County
- P.O. Box 480 Giddings 78942
- (979) 540-2731
- Leon County
- P.O. Box 1239 Centerville 75833
- (903) 536-4469
- Madison County
- 101 W. Main, Ste. 121, Madisonville 77864
- (936) 349-0132
- Milam County
- 107 W. Main, Cameron 76520
- (254) 697-7049
- Montgomery County
- 9159 Airport Road, Conroe 77303
- (936) 539-7843
- Robertson County
- P.O. Box 819, Franklin 77856
- (979) 828-5726
- San Jacinto County
- 51 E. Pine Ave, Room A1, Coldspring 77331
- (936) 653-5804
- Trinity County
- 219 W. 1st St., Groveton 75845
- (936) 642-3959
- Walker County
- 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114 Huntsville 77340
- (936) 436-4959
- Waller County
- 816 Wilkins St., Hempstead 77445
- (979) 826-7643
- Washington County
- 100 E. Main, Suite 105, Brenham 77833
- (979) 277-6200 ext. 5311
