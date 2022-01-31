Advertisement

Your Vote Counts 2022: Election Guide

(WILX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Register to Vote

The last day to register to vote in Jan. 31, 2022.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

  • You are a United States citizen
  • You are a resident of the county where you submit the application
  • You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day
  • You are not a convicted felon (you many be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole)

How to register to vote

  • You can complete the online voter registration application
    • NOTE: fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office.
  • Request a printed application
    • The Office of the Texas Secretary of State will mail a voter registration application- it will need to be mailed back
  • Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the registration process in person

Voting

What to Bring

  • When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include
    • Voter ID Card
    • Valid Texas Drivers License
    • Passport

Voting booth

  • Brazos County has implemented the new Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting machines to comply with Senate Bill 598. You can view how to work them here or request a walkthrough when you show up to vote.

County Elections Offices

