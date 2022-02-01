Advertisement

Aggies Conclude Play at Sea Best Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s golf team placed seventh at the Sea Best Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at TPC at Sawgrass.

The Maroon and White finished at 19-over as Florida took the team title at 6-over. No. 24 Liberty placed second at 12-over, as North Florida (+13), UAB (+17), College of Charleston (+18) and Louisville (+18) rounded out the top five.

“When we leave town, we want to win. We want to give ourselves a chance to win, and going in to today we did,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We had to play a great round of golf, but we weren’t clean enough around the greens. We weren’t efficient. We need to be more efficient on the greens and we need to battle until the end. We didn’t finish off any of the rounds the way we would like to finish and we need to do a better job of that. The guys always fight and they play hard, and there is no give up in them, but we need to execute better and play cleaner golf to be where we want to be in the end.”

Walker Lee paced the Aggies as he tied for 15th at 4-over, marking his third top-15 finish this season. Lee carded an even-par 70 in the final round that included an eagle and two birdies. Phichaksn Maichon tied for 21st at 5-over after shooting a 72.

Daniel Rodrigues shot even-par in the final round to tie for 32nd at 7-over. William Paysse tied for 41st at 9-over, and Michael Heidelbaugh tied for 46th at 10-over. Dallas Hankamer, who was competing as an individual, tied for 70th at 18-over.

The Aggies return to action Feb. 17-19 for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Hokuala Golf Course in Lihue, Hawai’i.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
A person who showed up at a hospital last week in Bryan with a gunshot wound isn’t sharing much...
Bryan police say shooting victim isn’t sharing much information
Sweetie Petey is the owner of Legacy Tattoo Lounge in College Station, and he says 2021 was one...
Ink Masters Tattoo Show returns to the Brazos Valley with eased restrictions
Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station

Latest News

Aggies Remain Idle at No. 2 in Latest NCEA Rankings
Jackson to be Inducted into Weber High School Hall of Fame
Texas A&M Golf
Maichon Leads Aggies After Day One of Sea Best Invitational
A&M Set for No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday
A&M Set for No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday