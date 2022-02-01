Aggies Conclude Play at Sea Best Invitational

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s golf team placed seventh at the Sea Best Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at TPC at Sawgrass.

The Maroon and White finished at 19-over as Florida took the team title at 6-over. No. 24 Liberty placed second at 12-over, as North Florida (+13), UAB (+17), College of Charleston (+18) and Louisville (+18) rounded out the top five.

“When we leave town, we want to win. We want to give ourselves a chance to win, and going in to today we did,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We had to play a great round of golf, but we weren’t clean enough around the greens. We weren’t efficient. We need to be more efficient on the greens and we need to battle until the end. We didn’t finish off any of the rounds the way we would like to finish and we need to do a better job of that. The guys always fight and they play hard, and there is no give up in them, but we need to execute better and play cleaner golf to be where we want to be in the end.”

Walker Lee paced the Aggies as he tied for 15th at 4-over, marking his third top-15 finish this season. Lee carded an even-par 70 in the final round that included an eagle and two birdies. Phichaksn Maichon tied for 21st at 5-over after shooting a 72.

Daniel Rodrigues shot even-par in the final round to tie for 32nd at 7-over. William Paysse tied for 41st at 9-over, and Michael Heidelbaugh tied for 46th at 10-over. Dallas Hankamer, who was competing as an individual, tied for 70th at 18-over.

The Aggies return to action Feb. 17-19 for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Hokuala Golf Course in Lihue, Hawai’i.

