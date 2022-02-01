Advertisement

Aggies Remain Idle at No. 2 in Latest NCEA Rankings

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team remains No. 2 in the latest National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll, the NCEA announced Tuesday.

The Aggies (7-1, 3-0) recently extended their win streak to six after defeating No. 4 Baylor, 10-8, Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Texas A&M avenged its lone loss of the season, a 12-7 setback to Baylor on Oct. 15. The 7-1 ledger is the winningest start to a season since the Aggies’ NCEA Championship 2011-12 start at 7-1.

Haley Redifer and Haley Riddle highlighted the victory to open the spring slate. The Aggie duo earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective events, Redifer in Fences and Riddle in Horsemanship.

Redifer earned the first point for the Aggies after scoring a 92 on Carrera, defeating Caroline Fuller’s ride of 90. Already the school record holder, the MOP honor marked the 11th of her career.

Riddle earned MOP honors with a score of 76.5 on Vaquero defeating Ellen Schrotoenboer’s score of 72.5. The point proved to be crucial as A&M won Horsemanship 3-2 and led 5-3 at the break.

Prior to Saturday’s win, the Aggies finished the fall slate 6-1 and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference action. Most notably, A&M defeated Georgia (13-6) and Auburn (10-6) at home when both opponents were No. 2 in the nation.

Texas A&M is back in SEC action on the road at No. 5 Georgia on Feb. 12.

Top 10 Dual Discipline Team Rankings (Feb. 1, 2022)

1.     Oklahoma State

2.     Texas A&M

3.     Auburn

4.     Baylor

5.     Georgia

6.     SMU

7.     Fresno State

8.     TCU

9.     UT Martin

10.  Delaware State

Top 5 Single Discipline Team Rankings (Feb. 1, 2022)

1.     Sweet Briar

2.     Lynchburg

3.     Sacred Heart

4.     Sewanee

5.     SUNY New Paltz

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
A person who showed up at a hospital last week in Bryan with a gunshot wound isn’t sharing much...
Bryan police say shooting victim isn’t sharing much information
Sweetie Petey is the owner of Legacy Tattoo Lounge in College Station, and he says 2021 was one...
Ink Masters Tattoo Show returns to the Brazos Valley with eased restrictions
Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station

Latest News

Aggies Conclude Play at Sea Best Invitational
Jackson to be Inducted into Weber High School Hall of Fame
Texas A&M Golf
Maichon Leads Aggies After Day One of Sea Best Invitational
A&M Set for No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday
A&M Set for No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday