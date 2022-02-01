Aggies Remain Idle at No. 2 in Latest NCEA Rankings

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team remains No. 2 in the latest National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll, the NCEA announced Tuesday.

The Aggies (7-1, 3-0) recently extended their win streak to six after defeating No. 4 Baylor, 10-8, Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Texas A&M avenged its lone loss of the season, a 12-7 setback to Baylor on Oct. 15. The 7-1 ledger is the winningest start to a season since the Aggies’ NCEA Championship 2011-12 start at 7-1.

Haley Redifer and Haley Riddle highlighted the victory to open the spring slate. The Aggie duo earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective events, Redifer in Fences and Riddle in Horsemanship.

Redifer earned the first point for the Aggies after scoring a 92 on Carrera, defeating Caroline Fuller’s ride of 90. Already the school record holder, the MOP honor marked the 11th of her career.

Riddle earned MOP honors with a score of 76.5 on Vaquero defeating Ellen Schrotoenboer’s score of 72.5. The point proved to be crucial as A&M won Horsemanship 3-2 and led 5-3 at the break.

Prior to Saturday’s win, the Aggies finished the fall slate 6-1 and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference action. Most notably, A&M defeated Georgia (13-6) and Auburn (10-6) at home when both opponents were No. 2 in the nation.

Texas A&M is back in SEC action on the road at No. 5 Georgia on Feb. 12.

Top 10 Dual Discipline Team Rankings (Feb. 1, 2022)

1. Oklahoma State

2. Texas A&M

3. Auburn

4. Baylor

5. Georgia

6. SMU

7. Fresno State

8. TCU

9. UT Martin

10. Delaware State

Top 5 Single Discipline Team Rankings (Feb. 1, 2022)

1. Sweet Briar

2. Lynchburg

3. Sacred Heart

4. Sewanee

5. SUNY New Paltz

