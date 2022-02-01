Advertisement

Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Sweetie Petey is the owner of Legacy Tattoo Lounge in College Station, and he says 2021 was one...
Ink Masters Tattoo Show returns to the Brazos Valley with eased restrictions
A person who showed up at a hospital last week in Bryan with a gunshot wound isn’t sharing much...
Bryan police say shooting victim isn’t sharing much information
Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
FILE - Deirdre McPherson bows her head, Nov. 9, 2021, in Cleveland, during a rally for Tamir...
Justice Department won’t reopen probe into Tamir Rice death
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for saying Holocaust not about race
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC...
What will Neil Young’s protest mean for Spotify?
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a...
Longest lightning bolt record: 477 miles over 3 states