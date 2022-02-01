Brazos County Sheriff’s Office proposes ‘real-time’ crime center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to create a new crime and intelligence center that would provide real-time information to officers out in the field to help them respond more effectively to calls.

Brazos County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to apply for a grant from the state to create the region’s first real-time joint crime/ intelligence center.

The grant will fund the center’s infrastructure and furniture, computers, phones, video wall system, and associated software needed.

The center will allow real-time monitoring of events throughout the county and enable law enforcement agencies and officers to respond to crime more efficiently, more deliberately and with improved operational intelligence.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says the center’s goal is to improve the sheriff’s office’s ability to gather information and work with other law enforcement partners in the community.

“We have a good working relationship with our local law enforcement partners and our state and federal law enforcement agencies, but this center will allow us to share information in near real-time to respond to crime,” said Dicky.

“It’s really important for us to be able to share information because while one law enforcement organization may be seeing an uptick in property crimes, another organization in our community might see an uptick in violent crimes,” said Dicky. “And when we’re not sharing that information, we may be unaware of what’s going on at our neighbors, and so when we all get together, and we put that information in one place, it’s available to each of us, and we can respond together.”

Brazos County deputy sheriff and criminal intelligence analyst Rob Santarsiero says the center is all about keeping the region safe.

“We’re a fast-growing area. We want to keep Bryan- College Station safe and a great place, a great community, but we need to stay ahead of the curve,” said Santarsiero.

Santarsiero says the new technology will go a long way in setting the county apart. Having a place where local, regional, and statewide law enforcement agencies can collaborate will be beneficial for everyone.

“It will be major for Brazos County. It’ll be major for all our surrounding counties as well,” said Santarsiero. “Having a consolidated location where people are transient, can move around because the criminals that we deal with they move around throughout all seven counties and beyond. So having a resource like this that they can tap into, whenever they need assistance, that’s what we’re here for.”

A decision on the grant is expected before the end of the year. Once approved county officials hope to have the center operational between 2023 and 2024

