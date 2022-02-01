Advertisement

Brazos Valley commemorates new task force to combat human trafficking

Brazos County Task Force to combat human trafficking
Brazos County Task Force to combat human trafficking(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday local law enforcement agencies and nonprofits held a special event to mark the launch of a new Brazos County human trafficking task force.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s office along with other groups have been working on creating a plan and protocols to address child sex trafficking in the county. It’s something they’ve been working on for the last two years.

“It is very clear and very outlined for every partner agency on what their role is so that we can respond immediately and start engaging with that child to bring recovery and healing for them,” Executive Director of Unbound, Amanda Bueger, said.

The new protocols will focus on bringing awareness, prevention, meeting with survivors and providing a trustworthy network.

Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons says while there isn’t a huge human trafficking problem in the county, these protocols will help prevent problems from arising in the future.

“We do not have a huge human trafficking problem yet but we want to respond to it quickly so it doesn’t take hold, and so we have had cases that are here and we have worked together,” said Parsons. “We will be here to swiftly and effectively prosecute those cases and for the women and children in those cases we will be able to help them and give them the resources they need.”

