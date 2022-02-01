Brenham ISD Middle Schoolers publish second book to raise money for wounded veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s nothing new for Ben Lewis’ middle schoolers to be published authors. They released the first edition of their book, titled “The American Experience 2020-2021″ last year, but now a new group of students sits in the same chairs they once sat in at Brenham Middle School. It’s their turn to interview and share the stories of their loved ones.

Lewis, a 6th grade social studies teacher, says he doesn’t believe he’s qualified to tell his students what it means to be an American, so instead, he assigned them a special project.

“I decided they should interview a veteran, an immigrant, or a person over the age of 60,” he said.

When the students returned to class and shared their interviews, Lewis said they were incredible.

“There was tears, we were laughing, there were so many new things they learned about their family. I just thought, more than just our class needs to hear these stories. I decided to put together a book.”

The class voted on an organization to donate the proceeds from book sales to, and they unanimously voted for the Wounded Warrior Project. When KBTX spoke with the Wounded Warrior Project, they told us that this class is very special.

“It means so much to us, especially when young people are interested in raising awareness for our veterans. It’s so incredible,” Jessie Carzoli, Senior Corporate Partnerships Specialist at WWP said.

This book has even received recognition from the United States Congress. Lewis has a plaque above the whiteboard in his classroom to prove it.

Last year, the class hosted book signing events, and Lewis said they plan to host similar events this year. In fact, he plans to publish a new volume of the book every single year.

“After the success of the first year, it was a no-brainer,” he said.

When asked about what he hoped his students gained from participating in this project, Lewis said, “Different perspectives, especially in their own community, and in their own family.”

You can purchase your copy of “The American Experience 2021-2022″ on Amazon here.

