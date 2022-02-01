Bryan police say shooting victim isn’t sharing much information

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A person who showed up at a hospital last week in Bryan with a gunshot wound isn’t sharing much information about what happened, according to a police spokesman.

Bryan police say just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, a shooting victim went to an emergency room to receive treatment.

Police were notified and responded to the ER, but the person was uncooperative with the officers. A report was taken but it’s unclear where or how it happened.

The person who was shot was treated and released, said police.

