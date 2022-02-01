Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station
Widespread rain -- heavy in localized areas -- is expected across much of the Brazos Valley...
Drought-denting rainfall Monday, but could cause some flood concerns
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College...
Young people with airsoft guns create alarm at local high school

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
Texas A&M doctoral candidate Nam Kim’s simulator has a worker perform a simple road cleaning...
Texas A&M doctoral student creates virtual reality safety training for construction workers
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in...
FBI chief: Threat from China ‘more brazen’ than ever before