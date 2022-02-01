Eyeing winter weather potential leading into Thursday, advisories issued

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of expected winter weather Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service has continued issuing watches for potential travel and other infrastructure impacts for the end of the week.

Now included in this set of watches are Milam, Robertson and Leon counties. The main thing to watch in our area will be for ice/sleet accumulation that could lead to hazardous travel. The timing would be from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening, where conditions are expected to improve as early as Friday morning.

The rest of the Brazos Valley is not included in this watch, but winter weather impacts (especially in terms of travel) are still possible Thursday, and we will continue to fine tune this forecast as we near the end of the week. In the meantime, a couple days near 70 will give us a quick taste of spring ahead of this Arctic invasion.

