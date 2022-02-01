Advertisement

The impacts of rising interest rates

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inflation is higher than it has been in 40 years at 7%, and to slow inflation, the Federal Reserve is showing it will need to raise interest rates. Experts say these rising rates will impact consumers in a variety of areas.

Nathan Harness, program director of financial planning at Texas A&M, says interest rates have been relatively low since 2008, which has caused a period of “cheap money.”

However, now as interest rates look to rise, Harness says it will impact consumers on both sides of the balance sheet.

“On the liability side, the cost of borrowing is going to go up on variable rate loans. Things like credit cards, adjustable-rate mortgages, private loans, new originations- those thinking about purchasing,” said Harness. “On the asset side of one’s balance sheet, your savings also can increase. The savings rate can increase, but often at a delayed rate. These types of changes tend to happen very slowly.”

As Harness mentioned, consumers will see the impacts of rising rates on credit cards, especially in Texas.

“This is unfortunate for Texas because Texas is in the top 10 states when it comes to highest average credit card balances with an average of $6,700,” said Harness.

View the video below for some strategies for addressing credit card balances.

Harness says there is some positive news with the rising interest rates. As interest rates go up, the interest rates increase on your savings, too.

“Saving rates since 2008 have been close to zero for quite some time. The average interest rate today is about .06%, so I encourage people to shop around for interest rates,” said Harness. “They are likely to rise with the coming months. Look at online banks.”

