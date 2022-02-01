Jackson to be Inducted into Weber High School Hall of Fame

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah – Longtime Texas A&M softball coaching staff member Joy Jackson is set to be inducted into the Weber High School Hall of Fame on Friday.

Jackson, a 1985 graduate of Weber High School, was a three-sport athlete for the Warriors. As a varsity member of the volleyball team, Jackson was a part of three state championships, while earning second team all-state honors. She helped the basketball program make back-to-back state playoff appearances during the 1984 and 1985 seasons. A long jump specialist with the track and field team, Jackson helped Weber High School win three state titles. A back-to-back individual champion in the event, Jackson broke the school record in the long jump as a senior.

Jackson was a four-year softball standout at the University of Utah from 1986 to 1989. She helped the Utes reach the NCAA Tournament in 1987 and was awarded first team all-region honors in 1989. Following a successful playing career, Jackson began her coaching career at Murray High School before jumping into the collegiate sector at Illinois State. After a three-season stint with the Redbirds, Jackson returned to Utah as an assistant coach under Jo Evans, and has been a member of Evans’ staff at Texas A&M since 1996. With the Aggies, Jackson has helped the program make 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and three trips to the Women’s College World Series, while securing three Big 12 Championships.

