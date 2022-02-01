Maichon Leads Aggies After Day One of Sea Best Invitational

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s golf team sits in seventh place after two rounds of play at the Sea Best Invitational at TPC at Sawgrass on Monday.

The Aggies are 15-over and are eight shots behind College of Charleston, who leads at 7-over. Campbell is in second at +8 as No. 24 Liberty (+9), Florida (+10) and UAB (+12) round out the top five. After shooting a 294 in the opening round, Maroon & White bounced back with a 1-over 281 in the second round, the lowest among all teams.

“We talk about a few that makes us successful and that is finishing rounds, do our basics well every round we can, and we just didn’t do that this morning,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We weren’t very efficient around the greens and we had several three putts. All in all, it wasn’t a great start, but we played really well in the afternoon. We still have a chance to win a golf tournament. I like this team, and I like this group. I expect them to get after it tomorrow. We are going to have to play great to win the tournament, but that is why you show up.”

Phichaksn Maichon leads the way at 3-over and is tied for 19th. The Bangkok native shot a 4-under 66 in the second round, the second-lowest score among all players for the tournament. Maichon was bogey-free and carded birdies on Nos. 8, 12, 16 and 18 to record his best score of the season.

Walker Lee is tied for 21st at 4-over after shooting an even-par 70 in the second round. Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 34th at 6-over, and William Paysse and Daniel Rodrigues are tied for 41st at 7-over. Dallas Hankamer, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 53rd at 9-over.

The Aggies conclude the tournament Tuesday at 7:45 a.m., and are paired with Florida and UAB. Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).