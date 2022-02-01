Advertisement

Minor accident shut down lane on northbound Highway 6; Roadway back open

Traffic backup on Highway 6 northbound
Traffic backup on Highway 6 northbound(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The roadway is back open after an accident on Highway 6 northbound between William D. Fitch Pkwy and Rock Prairie Rd shut down the inside northbound lane Tuesday morning.

College Station Police say the accident happened right before 8:00 a.m. and preliminary reports indicate the accident was minor with no injuries.

The College Station Fire Department was on the scene of the accident to assist with wash down efforts on the roadway, according to authorities.

