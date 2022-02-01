Advertisement

New Somerville incentive aims to keep residents out of jail

The city of Somerville has close to $1 million in outstanding warrants and citations, according to Somerville police chief Jake Sullivan.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Somerville, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Somerville is hoping to help residents and travelers start the year with a clean slate. For the first time, the City of Somerville Municipal Court is implementing a Failure to Appear Amnesty Program.

The program allows those who failed to appear in court because of tickets from various traffic law violations to voluntarily make payments to their tickets without failure to appear charges and warrant fees. This is the first time the city has offered the program, according to Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan. The program begins Feb. 3 and ends Feb. 24.

Sullivan said the program’s goal is to provide people with the opportunity to resolve their matters and restore their driving records. According to Sullivan, the city has over $749,000 in outstanding warrants and citations.

Individuals with outstanding tickets can go to the Somerville Municipal Court located at 600 Memory Lane between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the amnesty period. Fines can also be paid online at www.somervilletx.gov. These are the only ways to take care of the tickets as phone calls to resolve this matter are not accepted, according to Sullivan.

