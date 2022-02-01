President Biden continues his search for a Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden is weighing more than a dozen candidates to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. He and his team are also keeping a close eye this week on what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. KBTX chief White House correspondent John Decker joined First News at Four to talk about all this.

Decker explained the UN Security Council meeting was aired publicly so “all the members of the Security Council could essentially air out the differences that exist” on the issue of the Russian troops gathered along the Russian-Ukraine border.

The meeting was an opportunity to garner world opinion around America’s position that “no county should enter into another country illegally.”

Decker admitted that nothing tangible would likely come out of the meeting because Russia has a veto power over any actions that may be proposed by other countries on the Security Council.

Decker discussed President Biden’s search for a Supreme Court nominee to replace justice Stephen Breyer. According to Decker, the President will announce his nominee by the end of February.

