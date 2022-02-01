Record rainfall makes this one of the wettest last days of January in the Brazos Valley’s history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 3″ to 6″ of rain, over the course of four weeks, is what was needed to dent or break drought conditions across the Brazos Valley. Parts of the area picked up that much rain over the course of the day Monday. Bryan-College Station officially set a new daily rainfall record. Wildfire concerns are now much lower as we edge into the final month and a half of winter.

RECORD RAINFALL

When the sun came up Monday, the record for the most rain recorded on January 31st in Bryan-College Station stood at 1.75″. That 126-year-old record from 1896 was shattered by early afternoon. As of 9pm, Easterwood Airport officially collected 3.40″ of rain -- with a few more hours of very light rain continuing. As of 6pm, the day’s rain was enough to make this the 4th wettest January 31st in recorded history (which dates back to the late 1880s).

As of 8pm, #bcstx has officially reached 3.40" of rain for the day (light rain continues at this hour).



BURN BAN LIFTED

One week after enacting it, county commissioners in Madison County have lifted the burn ban that was in place. Milam, Lee, and Leon Counties continue under a ban, as of Monday night, but those could be lifted later in the week if the respective counties deem Monday’s rain adequate to alleviate fire concerns.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Below is a collection of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley, as of 9pm:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 3.40″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 2.70″

South College Station (Lick Creek Park): 1.90″

Southeast College Station (Bee Creek near Appomattox): 3.0″

South College Station (Edelweiss Estates): 3.65″

South Bryan (Hensel Park): 2.68″

South Bryan (Barak Lane): 3.15″

West Bryan (Leonard Road): 2.99″

Northeast Bryan (Steep Hollow): 3.50″

Northeast Bryan (Austin’s Colony): 4.10″

Southwest College Station (River Run Subdivision): 3.17″

South Brazos County (South Nantucket): 2.50″

Snook (multiple reports): 3.36″, 3.19″

Snook (CR 268): 3.50″

Smetana: 3.75″

Edge: 3.1″

Wixon Valley: 2.70″

Anderson: 1.41″

Hearne: 1.47″

Caldwell: 2.63″

Cameron: 1.15″

East Yegua Creek at Lee / Burleson County Line: 2.63″

Dime Box: 2.70″

Giddings: 1.52″

Thorndale: 2.30″

Somerville: 2.62″

Davidson Creek at Highway 60: 2.75″

Frenstat: 2.26″

Brenham: 1.82″

Carmine: 2.01″

Hempstead: 2.57″

Navasota: 1.67″

North Zulch: 1.96″

Madisonville: 1.05″

Huntsville: 0.80″

Coldspring: 0.44″

Conroe: 0.89″

Dobbin: 0.96″

Leona: 1.08″

Flo: 1.00″

South Brazos County (Peach Crossing): 1.68″

Carlos: 1.54″

Northwest Brazos County (Fazzino Lane near Highway 21): 3.60″

Flynn: 1.10″

South / Central Madison County: 1.25″

