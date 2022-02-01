Advertisement

Record rainfall makes this one of the wettest last days of January in the Brazos Valley’s history

A 126-year-old rainfall record was shattered Monday
PinPoint Radar estimate for how much rain fell between midnight & 9pm Monday, January 31st
PinPoint Radar estimate for how much rain fell between midnight & 9pm Monday, January 31st(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 3″ to 6″ of rain, over the course of four weeks, is what was needed to dent or break drought conditions across the Brazos Valley. Parts of the area picked up that much rain over the course of the day Monday. Bryan-College Station officially set a new daily rainfall record. Wildfire concerns are now much lower as we edge into the final month and a half of winter.

RECORD RAINFALL

When the sun came up Monday, the record for the most rain recorded on January 31st in Bryan-College Station stood at 1.75″. That 126-year-old record from 1896 was shattered by early afternoon. As of 9pm, Easterwood Airport officially collected 3.40″ of rain -- with a few more hours of very light rain continuing. As of 6pm, the day’s rain was enough to make this the 4th wettest January 31st in recorded history (which dates back to the late 1880s).

BURN BAN LIFTED

One week after enacting it, county commissioners in Madison County have lifted the burn ban that was in place. Milam, Lee, and Leon Counties continue under a ban, as of Monday night, but those could be lifted later in the week if the respective counties deem Monday’s rain adequate to alleviate fire concerns.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Below is a collection of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley, as of 9pm:

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 3.40″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 2.70″
  • South College Station (Lick Creek Park): 1.90″
  • Southeast College Station (Bee Creek near Appomattox): 3.0″
  • South College Station (Edelweiss Estates): 3.65″
  • South Bryan (Hensel Park): 2.68″
  • South Bryan (Barak Lane): 3.15″
  • West Bryan (Leonard Road): 2.99″
  • Northeast Bryan (Steep Hollow): 3.50″
  • Northeast Bryan (Austin’s Colony): 4.10″
  • Southwest College Station (River Run Subdivision): 3.17″
  • South Brazos County (South Nantucket): 2.50″
  • Snook (multiple reports): 3.36″, 3.19″
  • Snook (CR 268): 3.50″
  • Smetana: 3.75″
  • Edge: 3.1″
  • Wixon Valley: 2.70″
  • Anderson: 1.41″
  • Hearne: 1.47″
  • Caldwell: 2.63″
  • Cameron: 1.15″
  • East Yegua Creek at Lee / Burleson County Line: 2.63″
  • Dime Box: 2.70″
  • Giddings: 1.52″
  • Thorndale: 2.30″
  • Somerville: 2.62″
  • Davidson Creek at Highway 60: 2.75″
  • Frenstat: 2.26″
  • Brenham: 1.82″
  • Carmine: 2.01″
  • Hempstead: 2.57″
  • Navasota: 1.67″
  • North Zulch: 1.96″
  • Madisonville: 1.05″
  • Huntsville: 0.80″
  • Coldspring: 0.44″
  • Conroe: 0.89″
  • Dobbin: 0.96″
  • Leona: 1.08″
  • Flo: 1.00″
  • South Brazos County (Peach Crossing): 1.68″
  • Carlos: 1.54″
  • Northwest Brazos County (Fazzino Lane near Highway 21): 3.60″
  • Flynn: 1.10″
  • South / Central Madison County: 1.25″

Have a rain total you want to report from your gauge? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station
Widespread rain -- heavy in localized areas -- is expected across much of the Brazos Valley...
Drought-denting rainfall Monday, but could cause some flood concerns
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Juveniles with airsoft guns at A&M Consolidated High School triggered a response from College...
Young people with airsoft guns create alarm at local high school

Latest News

Widespread rain -- heavy in localized areas -- is expected across much of the Brazos Valley...
Drought-denting rainfall Monday, some minor flooding reported
Monday Night Weather Update 1/31
Monday Night Weather Update 1/31
1/31
Monday PinPoint Forecast 1/31
1/31
Monday PinPoint Forecast 1/31