Reward increased for fugitive from Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - The following release comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Joshua David Whitworth, who is also this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,500 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during the month of February. Whitworth, 36, is wanted for a parole violation, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, theft and delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Whitworth, of Magnolia, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. He’s been wanted since August 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In December 2020, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, as well. Whitworth is also wanted in Montgomery County for burglary of a vehicle and in Stone County, Ark., for theft and delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine.

In 2013, Whitworth was convicted of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon and evading arrest/detention. He was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2018, Whitworth was arrested in Arkansas for delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine, where he bonded out of jail and returned to Texas. In 2019, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison. Whitworth was released on parole in July 2020.

Whitworth is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, back, abdomen, left finger, right leg and both arms, wrists and feet. Whitworth has ties to Montgomery and Harris counties, including the cities of Magnolia and Conroe, as well as the northern areas of Houston. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and other agencies have arrested four Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including one gang member and two sex offenders. In addition, $6,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

