Treat of the Day: Brenham Junior High School’s Brenadiers place at dance competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Brenham Junior High School Brenadiers, who were awarded 1st Runner Up Grand Champions at the Crowd Pleasers Dance Competition.

The Brenadiers were also awarded 1st Runner Up in Pom, 2nd Runner Up in Jazz, Best in Class in Contemporary, Platinum Adjudication in all categories, Outstanding Choreography in all categories, and Outstanding Performance for Jazz.

Olivia Pattison and Skyler Amann were both awarded Platinum for their soloist routine.

